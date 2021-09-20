If you missed out on Samsung’s savings during Black Friday, don’t fret. In fact, Samsung’s currently hosting some of its best offers of the year, as its latest Discover event kicks off today and runs through Dec. 26.

The weeklong event boasts steep price cuts on some of the company’s top products, spanning a variety of categories, from TVs and smartphones to computers and home appliances. Shoppers can take advantage of new deals every day of the sale, along with a few discounted bundles.

So, whether you just need a new pair of earbuds or want to stack your entire kitchen with brand-new appliances, spy our roundup below for Discover Samsung’s best offers.

Smartphones

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 (starting at $899.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung

Been torn between upgrading your smartphone or adding some new earbuds to your tech arsenal? Discover Samsung’s first daily deal for Monday, Dec. 20, kicks that difficult decision to the curb, making it incredibly affordable to get both. Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G — with up to $900 credit on your trade-in — and you’ll also score a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for free. At that price, you can treat yourself to both items, or stash the tablet away for a future holiday gift.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Buds2 (starting at $399.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung

More of a Galaxy Flip Fan? No worries, as the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is also celebrating Discover Samsung with savings of up to $750 on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Plus, you’ll still snag a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for free with your purchase. Alternatively, you can snag $675 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, along with free Galaxy Buds2, for $675 on Friday, Dec. 24.

TVs

The Frame 85-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV ($3,599.99, originally $4,299.99; samsung.com)

The Frame 75-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung

Samsung’s slick Frame TVs don’t typically see steep discounts, making Discover Samsung’s second deal of the day especially notable. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is up to $700 off. Smaller models, from 32-inch to 65-inch, are also enjoying price cuts as part of Tuesday’s offer.

Samsung Neo 85-Inch Class QN900A QLED 8K Smart TV ($5,499.99, originally $8,999.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Samsung

If you’ve got your heart set on a Neo QLED, Discover Samsung’s also got you covered. The 8K Smart TV is up to $3,500 off on Thursday, Dec. 23. All the sizes, from 50-inch all the way up to the wall-swallowing 85-incher, are also discounted during the event.

Appliances

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Limited Edition Winter Design (starting at $3,858.96, originally $4,198.96; samsung.com)

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung

Samsung’s popular line of kitchen appliances is seeing some of the year’s biggest price cuts, including the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in a changeable, limited-edition Winter Design, which is reduced as much as $300 throughout the event.

Jet Robot Vacuum ($499.99, originally $599.99; samsung.com)

Jet Robot Vacuum Samsung

With the busy holiday party season approaching, we could all use some help preparing our homes before revelers arrive — not to mention cleaning up after they’ve left. Thankfully, Samsung’s Jet Bot Robot Vacuum is ready to clean at a reasonable cost, as the daily deal on Sunday, Dec. 26, will see the futuristic dustbuster enjoy a $100 discount. Plus, get an additional $75 off when you bundle with any other Samsung device at purchase.

Monitors

49-Inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor ($999.99, originally $1,599.99; samsung.com)

32-inch 4K UE570 UHD Display Samsung

Need a premium computer monitor that won’t punish your purse? Discover Samsung’s daily deal on Saturday, Dec. 25, has got your back. Its highly rated 49-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor is $999.99, down $600 from its regular price.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.