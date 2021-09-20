CNN —

Everlane, the internet’s favorite source of well-made, sustainable basics, is coming in hot with another addition to its sneaker offerings. The unisex ReLeather Tennis Sneakers have arrived just in time for all your transitional clothing needs, and they’re available starting today.

ReLeather Tennis Sneakers ($110; everlane.com)

Everlane ReLeather Tennis Sneakers

Like many other clothing and accessory options at Everlane, the ReLeather Tennis Sneakers are made with recycled materials, including a mix of polyester and post-industrial leather scraps that have been salvaged before being discarded. By utilizing recycled leather fabrics, the brand is able to use 80% less water in the usual dying and tanning process, making these sneakers a more environmentally friendly option than other leather shoes on the market.

The sneakers themselves feature the simple and streamlined aesthetic that Everlane is most known for, made with recycled white leather uppers and a range of four different colorways featured on the outsole and the interior of the sneaker. Whether you opt for men’s or women’s sizing, you can choose from white, papaya, gum or pale pink soles for a pop of color unique to these shoes. Regardless of which color you choose, the sneakers also make for a necessary wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down depending on your outfit.

Like other options in the Court Sneaker collection, the ReLeather Tennis Sneakers are currently retailing for $110 on Everlane’s website. Most sizes ship Sept. 26, and if you’re not sure what size to order, Everlane offers a handy sizing guide for both domestic and international options.

The popular Court Sneakers themselves are also being relaunched in ReLeather fabric, offering the same level of sustainability in this more classic sneaker silhouette. The new edition of the Court Sneakers are currently available in both men’s and women’s sizing, with six different colorways to choose from.

ReLeather Court Sneakers ($110; everlane.com)

Everlane ReLeather Court Sneakers

Though the ReLeather Tennis Sneakers just dropped today, we know it’ll be a matter of time before popular sizes start selling out, so snag yours soon before they’re gone.