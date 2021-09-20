CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite streaming device, a discounted Ninja Foodi indoor grill and savings on a few Birkenstock styles. All that and more below.

Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden ($59.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With Best Buy’s one-day deal on an Aerogarden Sprout Indoor Garden, you can get growing in your own home for just $59.99 — that’s $40 off this hydroponic growing system. With its 10-watt LED grow light, you’ll hardly have to lift a finger — plus, the kit comes with seeds so you can plant your crops ASAP.

Refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill ($139.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

For when grilling outdoors isn’t really an option, bring the barbecue inside with this refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, now down to $139.99 for one day only. But that’s not all this MVP kitchen device can do; it’s also an air fryer that can air crisp, bake, roast, broil and dehydrate. And with backing from Woot’s 90-day limited warranty, you can rest assured that it will work like new.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($134.99, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $134.99 in Phantom Black. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Birkenstock (starting at $77.99; woot.com)

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $77.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for your fall TV binge-watching needs, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69.99 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Roomba iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($269.99 with the code CNNRBTV, originally $499.99; dailysteals.com)

iRobot Roomba iRobot Roomba 692

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba 692 robotic vacuum at Daily Steals. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts powerful suction with the ability to rid your home of 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba can be scheduled to clean your home via your smartphone and will learn your cleaning habits so it can offer you personalized schedules to match. This little guy can even sense when pollen count is high, and will suggest an additional clean to compensate. And this weekend, you can get it for under $270 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRBTV.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $249.99; amazon.com, target.com, walmart.com, cricut.com)

Cricut Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169 when you get the mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

23andMe Ancestry and Traits Kit ($59, originally $99; amazon.com)

23andMe 23andMe Ancestry and Traits Kit

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $59 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 70% off clearance items from its summer stock during its End of Season sale. You can find a range of items across product categories, including athleisure, shoes, skin care products and more. While most items will help you get ready for next summer, you can find some transitional pieces in the sale too, so shop before your favorite item sells out.

Refurbished Vitamix Venturist V1200 ($393.15, originally $629.95; amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix Venturist V1200

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with this top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. Considering the Venturist is nearly $200 off for the refurbished version, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($171.99 with code CNNRING, originally $179.99; dailysteals.com)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Daily Steals, available for as low as $171.99 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRING. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Supergoop

Supergoop Supergoop

The cult-favorite skin care brand Supergoop! is hosting its Friends and Family Sale, where you can get 20% off all SPF products, including bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Just use code SUPER20 to secure your discount and protect your skin all year long.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for fall with a deal on style kits from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now matching underwear and bra sets, underwear packs, sleep kits and more are up to 30% off. We highly recommend the 24/7 Cool in Cotton Plunge Set, now just $50 for a matching bra and pair of underwear. The best part about this offer? You’re free to choose which colors you want in your expertly curated set.

iPads

Apple iPad Pro

B&H is currently running a promo of the previous generation of iPad Pro and Mini models. Snag the 12.9-inch model 2020 iPad Pro for just $849 (the lowest price we’ve seen in several months) or the 7.9-inch Mini for $479, down from $529. These drops in prices follow the announcement of the new iPad Pro and Mini yesterday, which you can preorder here. But if you want to take advantage of the sale, be sure to pick both up while they’re still in stock.

Tile

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several limited-edition Tile products, including the Performance Pack in the colorways Strawberry Jammin, Breezy Sails and Watercolor Dream, are up to 50% off, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Dyson

Dyson Dyson

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair tools, fans and air purifiers around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, eBay is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now. All Dyson items are 20% off, including favorites like the Airwrap, Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum and Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum. Hurry, because the sale ends Sept. 20.

Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($149.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is on sale for one day. The 1TB WD My Passport SSD is available in blue at Best Buy for just $139.99 — that’s $80 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use FAMILY to take 40% off full-price styles and 50% off markdowns, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Bio Bidet

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet for less at the brand’s September savings event. For as low as $59.99, add a bidet attachment to your toilet — or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat, starting at $99, and really commit to the cleanliness.

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

Cricut Maker ($245, originally $399; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

