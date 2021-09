Montreal (CNN) Several Canadian news outlets are projecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party will form the next government.

It is unclear, based on their projections, whether it be a majority or minority government.

Trudeau's Liberals held 155 of 338 seats in the last parliament. As of 10:30 p.m. ET, Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading the Conservatives. To win a majority, a party must secure 170 seats.

This is a developing story.