Tropical Storm Peter forms as the 16th Atlantic storm of 2021, continuing the busy tropical season

(CNN) This year's busy tropical season continues as more activity ramps up in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Peter is the 16th storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Peter strengthened into a storm Sunday morning from a tropical depression.

Located hundreds of miles northeast of the Leeward Islands, Peter had sustained winds of 45 mph on Sunday morning.

Hurricane hunters observed the center of the storm to be farther southwest than in the previous National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisories, but its impacts to land are still expected to be minimal as it remains in the open waters of the Atlantic.

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours or so as Peter moves over warmer sea-surface temperatures," the National Hurricane Center said.

Read More