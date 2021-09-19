2 people were killed in a shooting at North Carolina Central University, police say

(CNN) Two people were fatally shot at a parking deck at North Carolina Central University in Durham on Saturday night, prompting a lockdown of the nearby college football game, authorities said.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead, the Durham Police Department said on Twitter . The victims, who were not named, were not students at NCCU, the NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said.

The shooting happened while more than 5,600 people attended the NCCU football game against Winston-Salem State University at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium . After an initial lockdown of the stadium, authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the campus.

Police called the investigation active and did not offer any information about a motive or potential suspects in the update.