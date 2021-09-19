Monday

Canada's cliffhanger election is Monday, and some fear a US-style political polarization will follow. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap federal election, betting he'd capitalize on his handling of the pandemic to win a majority in parliament. But once-favorable polls quickly reversed course, and he's now in a statistical tie with frontrunner Erin O'Toole.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will be arraigned on sex-related counts involving five women. Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence at a maximum security prison in New York. He was extradited to Los Angeles to face the latest charges. He's pleaded not guilty.





In Rwanda, a judge will deliver a verdict