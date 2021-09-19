Officer catches a 1-month-old baby dropped from 2nd floor balcony, authorities say

(CNN) A police officer caught a 1-month-old baby dropped from a second-floor balcony in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Jersey City Police responded to a call of a child in danger and found a man threatening to throw the baby from the second story of the building, Mayor Steven Fulop said in an Instagram post.

Officers set up a perimeter to negotiate, but "eventually the man did throw the one-month-old baby from the second story of the building," the mayor said.

The prosecutor's office also praised Officer Joseph Casey and Incident Commander Capt. Michael McKerry for their "actions and bravery" responding to the incident.

