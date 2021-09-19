Jimmy Greaves, England World Cup winner and Tottenham legend, dies aged 81

(CNN) Jimmy Greaves, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and one of the most prolific goalscorers in English football history, has died at the age of 81, his former club Tottenham said.

A Tottenham legend and the club's all-time record goalscorer, Greaves scored a remarkable 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970, helping Spurs win the FA Cup twice and the European Cup Winners Cup.

For England, Greaves was a member of the national team's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and still boasts the best conversion rate of any England player, scoring 44 goals in just 57 appearances.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," Tottenham said in a statement.

Jimmy Greaves playing for Tottenham in 1968.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81."

