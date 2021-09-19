French slackliner crosses the Seine from the Eiffel Tower in breathtaking stunt

(CNN) Crowds lining the banks of the Seine and visiting the Eiffel Tower in Paris this weekend were treated to an unusual sight -- a slackliner charting an unusual path across the skies above their heads.

Frenchman Nathan Paulin walked the 600-meter slackline from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater on the other side of the Seine, in a trip that took the 27-year-old just half an hour.

However, this is not the first time Paulin has attempted this feat -- he previously walked a similar route from the Eiffel Tower in December 2017, for a televised charity fundraiser.

When he first did it, it set the world record for the longest urban highline walk with a safety harness by a man -- a record that remains unbroken today.

At some points sitting down and lying on the slackline during Saturday's performance, Paulin's performance drew rapturous applause from crowds watching below and from the Eiffel Tower.

Read More