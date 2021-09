Photos: Emmy winners 2021

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks" Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" Des Willie/Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" Apple TV+

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown" Michele K. Short/HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown" Sarah Shatz/HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" HBO