Cuba vaccinates children as young as 2 in strategy to reopen schools, economy

Havana, Cuba (CNN) The Cuban children sat in a Havana hospital watching a brightly painted clown perform his earsplitting act. They were not there for the performance, but were waiting their turn to receive one of Cuba's homegrown Covid vaccines.

In September, Cuba became the first country in the world to begin the mass vaccination of kids as young as age 2 against Covid-19.

While the coronavirus vaccines aren't mandatory, parents and children have been filling clinics, hospitals and even converted schools to get the shot for their kids.

"I am relieved," Laura Tijeras said just minutes after her 4-year-old daughter Anisol got the first dose of Cuba's home-grown Soberana, or Sovereign, vaccine. "A lot of people are still getting sick and with the vaccine. We are more protected."

During a single day at a policlínico in Havana, where CNN and other media were invited to film the vaccinations, more than 230 children ages 3 to 5 were vaccinated, the clinic's administrator said.

