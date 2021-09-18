'Hotlanta' is even more sweltering in these neighborhoods due to a racist 20th century policy

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) On a warm September afternoon, Mona Scott sat on the front porch while her home baked like an oven. As she ran a frozen water bottle across her forehead and arms, Scott told CNN her air conditioning broke 10 days earlier and had not yet been fixed.

"The windows are painted shut," Scott said. "We come outside at night to sleep because it's too hot inside."

"It's just so hot" Scott said as she wiped sweat from her brow.

South Atlanta resident Mona Scott presses a frozen water bottle to her head to keep cool on a warm Sunday afternoon.

The staggering temperature difference is due in large part to historical redlining , a federal government-sanctioned effort that began in the 1930s that amplified segregation by denying loans and insurance to potential home buyers in poorer neighborhoods and neighborhoods of color.

While the racist practice was banned in the late 1960s, its effect is still apparent.

Across America's largest cities, Black homeowners are nearly five times more likely than White families to own homes in these historically redlined communities , according to a study by Redfin. These communities, like where Scott resides in South Atlanta, endure the greatest burdens of our rapidly warming planet, and now tend to be the hottest and poorest areas.

Extreme heat threatens the health and wellbeing of underserved communities today, while predominantly White neighborhoods reap the cooler benefits of decades of investment.

"I went to get groceries the other day and I thought I was going to pass out." Scott told CNN. She said she suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, which are underlying health conditions made worse by excessive heat.

Keeping the lights on is hard enough financially for Scott, and so many other disadvantaged community members, let alone having access to reliable air conditioning.

Confronting environmental racism

Some cities, like New Orleans and New York City, suffer from the worst urban heat in the nation, according to a recent study by Climate Central. Atlanta, affectionately known as "Hotlanta," is also particularly hot.

Spelman College, a historical black college and university (HBCU) in Atlanta, partnered with a NOAA campaign to map the hottest and most vulnerable communities. Spelman's involvement is significant because it is the first time an HBCU has led an initiative such as this, Na'Taki Osborn Jelks, assistant professor of environmental and health sciences at Spelman College told CNN.

"As we think about global challenges like climate change, this is one of the issues that disproportionately impacts black and other communities of color," Jelks said. "So, it's very important that we are at the table."

Na'Taki Osborn Jelks, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Health Sciences at Spelman College discusses Spelman's role in NOAA's Urban Heat Island campaign on September 4, 2021.

Black people are 40% more likely to live in areas with the largest projected increase in heat-related deaths if the planet reaches 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, according to a recent EPA report . This rises to 59% if the planet reaches 4 degrees Celsius.

In August , global scientists said warming had already reached approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius and showed no signs of slowing.

People like Scott are the reason that NOAA's National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) campaign has been mapping America's urban heat islands since 2017. This community led, multi-city program has helped city planners identify and map the hottest neighborhoods of American cities.

The urban heat island effect occurs when a city's unshaded pavement and buildings absorb heat from the sun during the day and radiate that heat into the surrounding air. This can make even average summer days feel unbearable in dense urban environments, especially to those without access to reliable cooling like Scott.

Jelks and Guanyu Huang, an assistant professor of environmental and health sciences at Spelman College and the local leader of Atlanta's heat mapping campaign, are both very passionate about this work. They are hopeful that the data will result in changes in the city in which they both reside.

"So, this data will actually help people in Atlanta, especially in the downtown area or intercity area, the people who are actually suffering from heat and also don't have access to an AC system," Huang said.

Other cities that have been part of the NOAA heat-mapping campaign have taken the results and made changes, such as planting more trees or adding more parks to areas that are suffering from the worst heat.

The inequities in green space is striking as you traverse Atlanta. Driving through Scott's neighborhood there are fewer and smaller parks than nearby neighborhoods that are predominantly White, and natural shade from trees is also lacking.

Despite being called "a city in the forest," where trees are abundant across much of the Atlanta metro, heat inequality remains.

This study is personal

Brionna Findley, a former Atlanta resident and a volunteer for the urban heat island campaign, has experience with the inequity. She has witnessed firsthand her community's lack of access to air conditioning and shaded green space.

Brionna Findley, a volunteer for NOAA's Urban Heat Island campaign discusses why this campaign is personal to her and her family.

Findley says she and her family endured countless heat waves in Atlanta when they were there. And it seems to only be getting hotter.

"When I was taking a temperature reading for that specific day, we had higher temperatures when it came to low-tree-cover areas, with more infrastructure and more asphalt on the road," Findley said. "It was extremely hot, you can feel it. It wasn't something that was hidden. Like, you felt the temperatures."

This campaign is personal for Findley aft