Lions and tigers at DC's National Zoo test presumptive positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Animal keepers at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, are keeping a close eye on their lions and tigers after the big cats tested presumptive positive for Covid-19.

Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers are being treated with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medication to help with their discomfort and loss of appetite, the zoo announced in a news release . They're also getting antibiotics to treat presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia.

Several of the lions and tigers displayed symptoms last weekend, including decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy, the release said.

Fecal samples from the lions and tigers were tested and came back with presumptive positive results. Final results are expected in the next few days, the zoo said.

The zoo will remain open and the lions and tigers will be able to go outside in their outdoor habitats.