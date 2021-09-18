One of the 2019 Colorado STEM school shooters is sentenced to life without parole

(CNN) One of the two Colorado STEM school shooters was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.

Devon Erickson, then 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, entered STEM School Highlands Ranch near Denver on May 7, 2019, and opened fire. Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old student, was killed and eight people were injured.

At Friday's sentencing of Erickson, 18th Judicial District Court Judge Theresa Slade listened to the testimony of at least 20 STEM School parents, students, teachers, and school officials. Slade also heard the testimony of Castillo's parents and Erickson's family members.

Parents recounted how their children would have to live with bullets in their bodies, and one teacher said that after two years she still felt "terror" when she experiences flashbacks or hears loud noises.

Devon Erickson makes a court appearance at the Douglas County Courthouse on May 15, 2019.

Before sentencing, the judge addressed Erickson, now age 20, and said he was manipulative and that Erickson only showed emotion when his family spoke about the things he had before the shooting happened. Slade also said that the victims of the shooting will be forever traumatized by his actions.

