Bayern Munich puts seven goals past hapless VfL Bochum

When Bayern Munich is in this kind of mood, very few teams in world football can keep up. Unfortunately for VfL Bochum, Saturday was one of those days.

Bayern scored four goals in the first half and three in the second against the newly-promoted side -- in truth, it could have been a lot more than seven.

Leroy Sane began the rout with a sumptuous free-kick after seven minutes, before Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and a Vasilis Lampropoulos own goal put Bayern out of sight by half time.

Robert Lewandowski then got his customary goal on the hour mark, with Kimmich's second goal and late strike from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completing the demolition job.

Bayern has been in imperious form to begin the season under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, winning four and drawing one of its opening five games and scoring a remarkable 20 goals in the process.

