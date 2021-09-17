The planet is on a 'catastrophic' global warming path, UN report shows

Wildfires raging in the West
This aerial photo shows the Dixie Fire on Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California, on Saturday, September 4.
Riley Cantrell cries while she and boyfriend, Bradley Fairbanks, view what's left of her mother's home in Greenville, California, on September 4. It was destroyed by the Dixie Fire.
A firefighter is seen as the Caldor Fire rages near California's Silver Lake on September 2.
A helicopter flies over Wrights Lake while battling the Caldor Fire in California's Eldorado National Forest.
Embers fly from a tree as the Caldor Fire burns along Highway 50 in California's Eldorado National Forest.
Jason Marone of the Roseville Fire Department hoses down a hot spot in Meyers, California, on August 31.
A tree burns in a blackened forest at dawn on August 30 after the Caldor Fire tore through Twin Bridges, California.
A firefighter winds up hose at a spot fire near Meyers, California, on August 30.
The Caldor Fire burns homes along a ridge near South Lake Tahoe on August 30.
South Lake Tahoe residents are stuck in gridlock while attempting to evacuate the city on August 30.
A tanker makes a fire-retardant drop near Lytle Creek, California, on August 26 as efforts continued to stop the South Fire.
A firefighter tries to extinguish flames at a burning house as the South Fire burned in Lytle Creek, California, on August 25.
From left, Astrid Covarrubias, Jose Lamas and Maria Covarrubias walk through smoke after visiting their burned-out home in Lytle Creek on August 25.
The French Fire continues to spread near Wofford Heights, California, on August 25.
Firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they were setting to battle the French Fire near Wofford Heights.
Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moved east toward Lake Tahoe on August 23.