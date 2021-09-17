New Zealand pulls out of cricket tour of Pakistan citing security alert

(CNN) New Zealand's cricket team is pulling out of its first tour of Pakistan in 18 years following a New Zealand government security alert.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that "following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

New Zealand was set to play Friday in the first of three One Day International matches in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for five Twenty20 international matches.

The team is now making arrangement for its departure.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said: "Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

