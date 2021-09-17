New Zealand pulls out of cricket tour of Pakistan citing security alert

(CNN) New Zealand's cricket team is pulling out of its first tour of Pakistan in 18 years following a New Zealand government security alert.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that "following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

New Zealand was set to play Friday in the first of three One Day International matches in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for five Twenty20 international matches.