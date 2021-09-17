(CNN) New Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Lebanon's people to put their trust in his government as he seeks "quick fixes" to help his economically shattered country.

In his first interview with an international media outlet since forming a government a week ago, Mikati acknowledged that some Lebanese would struggle to put their faith in him and his government after so many politicians have failed them in the past.

But, he told CNN, it is "time to have a government" to take decisions and end the country's political vacuum, before elections that are planned for next May.

"I'm doing the quick, the quick fixes that (need) to be done immediately, especially energy, health, education, work and transparency, and show the Lebanese that there is a governance. There is a transparency. That's what we are trying to do. And hopefully it will take," he said. He did not clarify how he would carry out these fixes.

Mikati, a billionaire who served previously as caretaker prime minister in 2005 and 2011, heads a cabinet that will preside over an economic depression which the World Bank considers one of the world's worst since the mid-19th century.

