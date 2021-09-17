Multiple arrests made as fans clash around Leicester City's Europa League match against Napoli

(CNN) Police made multiple arrests following a fight among fans at Leicester City's Europa League clash against Napoli on Thursday.

Videos and pictures circulated on social media show fans fighting in the streets prior to kick-off with the ugly scenes continuing in the stadium.

"Following further enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Leicester was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder."

In addition, a man from Italy was arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated offense against a local taxi driver, while another man from the local area was arrested on suspicion of a separate racially-aggravated public order offense.

Both men remain in custody, according to Leicestershire Police.

Police had to separate both sets of fans inside the stadium.

'Enquiries into the incident are continuing'

Fans could be seen throwing objects and clashing with police inside the stadium, with authorities trying to keep both sets of supporters separate after the match had ended.

"In order to maintain both public and officer safety, Napoli fans were held back in the stadium at full time and no further arrests were made, however enquiries into the incident are continuing," continued Leicestershire Police's statement.

This incident is likely to be condemned by the European football's governing body, UEFA, which will have to wait for the match report before launching an investigation, per normal procedure.

Neither Leicester City nor Napoli were immediately available for CNN's request for comment.

The ugly scenes marred an otherwise entertaining game of football, with Napoli overcoming a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.