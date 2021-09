Own goal of the year? Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha's bizarre mistake gifts Galatasaray victory

(CNN) Locked 0-0 in a cagey opening Europa League group stage match, it should have been a routine catch for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Galatasaray's Türk Telekom Stadium is renowned for generating some of the most intense atmospheres in world soccer, leaving little room for error or hesitancy at the best of times.

As far as goalkeeper errors go, that's got to be up there... 🙈😅



Thomas Strakosha has had an absolute nightmare 💀 pic.twitter.com/sniIIpzvA5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 16, 2021

Yet those in attendance last night bore witness to one of the worst goalkeeping mistakes of the year, eerily reminiscent of Martin Dubravka's horror own goal against Spain at Euro 2020 this summer.

The fact that Strakosha's blunder was the game's only goal added further insult to injury.

Strakosha is consoled by a teammate following his own goal.

Searching for the breakthrough with just under 25 minutes remaining, Galatasaray midfielder Olimpiu Moruţan floated a hopeful cross into the Lazio box.

Read More