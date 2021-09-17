CNN —

Samsung has always pushed the envelope in tech, like with its recent foray into the niche space of foldable phones. And right now you can save up to $300 on select Samsung phones, tablets, Chromebooks and earbuds on Amazon. Notably, this sale drags a few steeper price points down to a more affordable range, so you won’t want to miss a deal.

This Samsung bonanza won’t last forever, though. The sale runs now through Sept. 19, excluding the daily deals that you can find on Samsung’s Amazon store. So without further ado, let’s dive into these discounts.

Smartphones

Galaxy Z Flip, 256GB (starting at $899.99, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Z Flip, 256GB

The Galaxy Z Flip was a fantastic introduction to foldable phones. It packs a powerful processor, brilliant screen and, of course, the ability to fold right up. You can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip with 256GB of storage in Mirror Black and Mystic Bronze.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (starting at $924.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 was a faithful follow-up in this foldable series. It takes what was best about the Z Flip and improves upon it with an even better processor and a more durable screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with 128GB or 256GB of storage in cream, green, lavender and Phantom Black, though some combinations may be out of stock.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (starting at $1,599.99, originally $1,799.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 3

We were blown away by the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s an ambitious, albeit luxury-oriented device that bridges the gap between smartphone and tablet by literally being both — we even called it the near-perfect foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB of storage in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver or 512GB in Phantom Black.

Galaxy S21, 128GB (starting at $649.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy S21, 128GB

The Galaxy S21 is a sleek and exciting device. First in a series of S21 devices, this base model is still powerful in its own right, with truly impressive processing speed and an awesome trio of cameras, including a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S21 is available with 128GB of storage in Phantom Gray and Phantom Violet.

Galaxy S21 Plus (starting at $749.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy S21 Plus

Subtly stepping up the game from the S21 is the Galaxy S21 Plus. This phone features all the best from the S21, from the triple cameras to the terrific processor. However, the S21 Plus has a few additional perks like a larger display and greater battery capacity. The Galaxy S21 Plus is currently available with 128GB of storage in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet, as well as 256GB in Phantom Black.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (starting at $888, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy S21 Ultra

The final form of the Galaxy S21 family is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which excited us most with its five — count ‘em, five — cameras. One such addition is a lens with 10x optical zoom, great for capturing shots with a distant subject without losing as much detail to noise. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with 128GB of storage in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, or 256GB in Phantom Black.

Galaxy Note 20, 128GB ($749.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Note 20, 128GB

The Galaxy Note 20 is a killer smartphone. It features three cameras like the later Galaxy S21 series as well as a strong processor for seamless multitasking. You also get the S Pen, a responsive stylus for taking notes or just doodling away. The Galaxy Note 20 is available with 128GB of storage in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, 128GB (starting at $899.99, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, 128GB

Our favorite phone of 2020, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra holds up well to this day as a powerhouse smartphone. Among notable features are its 108-megapixel wide-angle camera and immaculate display. It also comes with an S Pen. You can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB of storage in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, or Mystic White for $200 more than the other options.

Earbuds

Galaxy Buds Plus (starting at $99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Buds Plus

We’re no strangers to Samsung’s variety of true wireless earbuds, and right now you can take home a pair of Galaxy Buds Plus for up to $50 off. These buds pack powerful bass, clear audio and battery that lasts up to 22 hours with the charging case, to name a few of our favorite features. They come in black, red, white and Cloud Blue for $20 more than the others.

Galaxy Buds 2 + Smart Tag Bundle ($149.99, originally $179.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Buds 2 + Smart Tag Bundle

If you’re interested in bundling some Samsung tech, you can buy the Galaxy Buds 2 and throw in a Smart Tag with your purchase. These earbuds feature great sound, and noise cancellation to boot, available in graphite, white, lavender and olive. The included Smart Tag lets you find anything you attach it to using the SmartThings app.

Laptops

Galaxy Book Pro (starting at $799.99, originally starting at $999.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is a solid machine with a vibrant AMOLED display to boot, as well as up to 20 hours of battery life for all-day work or play. You can select a 13.3-inch display or a 15.6-inch display with either an Intel i5 or Intel i7 11th Gen processor. For storage, there’s 256GB or 512GB to choose from, though some combinations of these specs aren’t available. And finally, color options include Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver.

Galaxy Chromebook Go in Black ($269.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Chromebook Go, Black

The 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop is an ultra-portable option. With a lightweight build and a battery that can last up to 12 hours at a time, you won’t have any trouble bringing it along.

13.3-Inch Galaxy Chromebook, 256GB (starting at $686.79, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook, 256GB

When we first encountered the Galaxy Chromebook, it was clearly a strong contender with the ability to fold nearly 360 degrees to become a tablet. It also features a 4K UHD AMOLED touch display and solid-state drive (SSD) storage, so you won’t be left wanting for speed or clarity. You can pick up the Galaxy Chromebook in red or gray.

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S7 (starting at $529.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Tab S7

The Galaxy Tab S7 is a fantastic and affordable tablet. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, over 15 hours of battery life and an S Pen too. In fact, it was our favorite Android tablet of 2021. In terms of storage, you can select 128GB, 256GB or 512GB, with an option to include a cover or an attachable keyboard. Your color options are black, bronze, Mystic Navy and silver. Note that some combinations of specs are out of stock as this sale goes on.

Galaxy Tab S7+ (starting at $685.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Tab S7+

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is a beefy tablet, featuring an 11th Gen Core i7 processor, a vibrant 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and over 10 hours of battery life. During our testing, we found the most notable differences between this and the Galaxy Tab S7 are the better display and two additional gigabytes of memory. The S7+ comes with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and you can throw in a cover or an attachable keyboard. Colors include black, bronze, Mystic Navy and silver. Note that some combinations of specs are out of stock.

Galaxy Tab A7 (starting at $179.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Galaxy Tab A7

As one of Samsung’s older releases, the Galaxy Tab A7 is dated on a few features but comes at a bargain price. With 3GB of memory, it won’t be the speediest, but it can hold up to a decent amount of multitasking. And it does have its powerful perks, like Quad + Dolby Atmos sound. Your options for storage are 32GB and 64GB, and you can add a cover or keyboard cover for a little extra. For color, you can select gold, gray and silver. These selections can significantly affect the price, so keep an eye on that.

