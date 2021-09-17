CNN —

Parachute started out as a destination for top-quality bed linens, but for anyone who’s looking to give their bedroom a refresh, there’s some major news: The brand is expanding into its first line of furniture, starting with beautiful bed frames that are all made in the US.

The collection features three minimalist bed frames, each of which have seven different fabric options, including a Linen Cotton Blend (featured in Charcoal, Oyster and Oatmeal), a Washed Linen (featured in Natural, Light Gray and Cream) and a cozy faux shearling fabric in the Natural shade. They’re also handmade with reinforced joinery and tailored upholstery, ensuring they last. To top it off, the hardwood frames are fully padded for an added super-soft texture sure to help you cozy up with a book at night.

Here’s what’s included in the collection so far.

The Canyon Bed Frame (starting at $2,400; parachutehome.com)

Parachute The Canyon Bed Frame

Inspired by the winding curves of Laurel Canyon, this frame’s silhouette hugs the entire bed, while its cozy upholstery provides a soft place to land at the end of each day.

The Dune Bed Frame (starting at $1,800; parachutehome.com)

Parachute The Dune Bed Frame

Featuring a versatile frame with a split back for clean symmetry, this piece is ideal for lingering in bed a little longer. The frame is also made to be shared — as long as you stay on your side.

The Horizon Bed Frame ($2,100; parachutehome.com)

Parachute The Horizon Bed Frame

Reminiscent of the sunrise over Venice Beach, this style is all about soft curves, simple lines and a very comfortable design.