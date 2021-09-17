CNN —

There’s good news and there’s bad news when it comes to cleaning jewelry: The good news is that it is actually very easy to clean jewelry of all kinds, from metals like gold and silver, to gemstones like diamonds, and even costume jewelry. Typically, cleaning jewelry takes only a few minutes, and doesn’t require fancy equipment or specialty products — although fancy equipment and specialty products can be good choices for keeping your baubles looking their best!

The bad news is that, while cleaning jewelry is easy, there are things that can go wrong…and when things go wrong with jewelry, it can be a very, very expensive mistake. We’d hate to see you damage your precious fine jewelry!

To help you avoid a costly error, and to take the mystery out of cleaning different types of jewelry, we enlisted three experts — Kyle Chan, a celebrity jewelry designer; Don O’Connell, president & CEO of Charles & Colvard; and Kathleen Gray, vice president design service, repair and assembly for Kay Jewelers — to explain the dos and don’ts of maintaining your jewelry’s luster and cleanliness.

How to clean sterling silver jewelry

To keep silver jewelry looking its best, regular cleaning is key. Gray recommends cleaning sterling silver jewelry using a gentle soap and warm water, which will help to remove dirt and product buildup, and prevent tarnish from forming.

Blitz Foamz Gem and Jewelry Cleaner Foam ($10.35; amazon.com)

Amazon Blitz Foamz Gem and Jewelry Cleaner Foam

Foam jewelry cleaners are a good option for most jewelry, as they are safe to use on all metals, as well as almost all gemstones.

Shinery Radiance Wash Jewelry Cleaner Solution for All Jewelry ($28; amazon.com)

Amazon Shinery Radiance Wash Jewelry Cleaner Solution for All Jewelry

Gray points out a surprising source of dullness when it comes to jewelry: “Make sure to avoid products that include moisturizers,” she says, “as those ingredients may leave an unwanted film on your jewelry.”

Connoisseurs Jewelry Polishing Cloth Dry-Cleaning System ($13.99, originally $15; amazon.com)

Amazon Connoisseurs Jewelry Polishing Cloth Dry-Cleaning System

Chan prefers a polishing cloth for cleaning silver jewelry, and offers a tip you might not have thought of when using a polishing cloth rather than a cream- or liquid-based cleanser: “After you polish [silver jewelry], clean it with hot water.”

How to clean gold jewelry

When it comes to cleaning any sort of jewelry, what not to use is equally as important as what to use. “The most important thing to note about gold jewelry,” Gray says, “is that it should never be cleaned with anything harsh such as toothpaste, baking soda or any kind of powered cleaner. These types of products are known to scratch metals.”

Weiman Jewelry Cleaner ($3.70; amazon.com)

Amazon Weiman Jewelry Cleaner

Instead, use a liquid jewelry cleaning product like this option by Weiman, which will remove product buildup and environmental soils from metal.

Connoisseurs Precious Jewelry Cleaner ($4.99, originally $9.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Connoisseurs Precious Jewelry Cleaner

If your everyday jewelry has an intricate setting or links, choose a liquid jewelry cleaner that comes with a small brush, which will help to gently scrub dirt and buildup from hard-to-reach places.

Mr. Siga Ultra Fine Microfiber Cloths ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mr. Siga Ultra Fine Microfiber Cloths

To really up the shine factor on freshly polished metal jewelry, O’Connell recommends buff-drying the jewelry after cleaning with a soft cloth.

How to clean tarnished jewelry

Gray explains that tarnish occurs “when the surface of the metal goes through a chemical change, resulting in a discoloration.” While you can clean dirt and buildup that creates a dull appearance metal jewelry using a mild soap and water, tarnish cannot be washed off.

Sevenwell Jewelry Cleaning Cloths ($7.29, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sevenwell Jewelry Cleaning Cloths

To remove tarnish from jewelry, Gray recommends using a polishing cloth like the Sevenwell Jewelry Cleaning Cloths. These come in a pack of 50 for less than $10, to wipe away scratches and tarnish from jewelry.

Hagerty Silver Foam Silver Cleaner ($12.16; amazon.com)

Amazon Hagerty Silver Foam Silver Cleaner

For very tarnished metal, Gray suggests pairing a polishing cloth with a liquid or foam jewelry cleaning formula.

Weiman Jewelry Polish Cleaner and Tarnish Remover Wipes ($13.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Weiman Jewelry Polish Cleaner and Tarnish Remover Wipes

O’Connell says the best way to avoid tarnish is to regularly clean your metal jewelry, “For silver and other metals, we recommend polishing your pieces from time to time to avoid tarnishing. If your piece is already showing discoloration, giving it a good polish using a wipe will help give back its shine.”

How to clean diamonds and other gemstones

Keeping diamonds and other gemstones like emeralds, rubies or sapphires looking sparkly can be done in a number of ways, but if you’re really serious about your gems, Chan recommends investing in an ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine, which he says “are very affordable nowadays,” for at-home use.

Vcutech Ultrasonic Cleaner ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vcutech Ultrasonic Cleaner

Chan says that the models with heat options usually work best, like this option by Vcutech. It features a built-in removable cleaning basket, heating option with indicators and a degas function to protect your jewelry from being oxidized while giving your pieces a deep clean.

Fosmon Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner ($35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fosmon Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner

The Fosmon Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner is a more budget-friendly option to clean diamonds and gemstones. Chan likes the ultrasonic machines for cleaning diamonds and colored gemstones but he cautions that not all gems can safely be cleaned using this method. “Look up the hardness of the gemstone,” on the Mohs Hardness Scale, he says “to make sure they are over No. 8 in hardness.” Ultrasonic cleaning can break softer gemstones, and is absolutely not safe for pearls and opals, specifically. If you are unsure if a piece of jewelry can safely be cleaned in an ultrasonic machine, Chan says, “it is always better to bring it to a professional.”

Dawn Ultra Original Liquid Dish Detergent ($8.39; amazon.com)

Amazon Dawn Ultra Original Liquid Dish Detergent

If you’re not ready to invest in an ultrasonic cleaning machine, Gray recommends making a solution with warm water and dishwashing soap, then soaking diamonds or other hard gemstones for 20-40 minutes. After soaking, she says, “you’ll want to very gently brush the stones followed by a quick rinse under water.” However she cautions, “you should never wash your jewelry over an open sink. Instead, use a small bowl completely away from your sink.”

How to clean moissanite jewelry

Moissanite and morganite are increasingly popular choices for engagement rings and, while they’re softer than diamonds, they can generally be cleaned in the same way. “Moissanite and lab grown diamonds can be cleaned the same way you would a natural diamond or any other fine gemstone,” O’Connell says.

Brilliant Jewelry Cleaner with Cleaning Basket and Brush ($7.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Brilliant Jewelry Cleaner with Cleaning Basket and Brush

He recommends using a commercial, non-acid based jewelry cleaner, or using soap, warm water and a toothbrush to gently scrub the gem.

mUgle Portable Ultrasonic Cleaner ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon mUgle Portable Ultrasonic Cleaner

Chan, who recently designed a whopper of a morganite ring for Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, said that “morganite rings can be cleaned in an ultrasonic machine.”

How to clean pearl and opal jewelry

Pearls, opals, moonstones and other gems that are below 8 on the Mohs Hardness Scale require special handling.

Kay Jewelers Jewelry Cleaning Wipe ($7.99; kay.com)

Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Jewelry Cleaning Wipe

Always check the manufacturer’s instructions on a jewelry cleaning product before using it on any precious stones, but this is especially true of pearls, opals and moonstones, which are best cleaned using a pearl-safe jewelry wipe, because they are so delicate.

Hagerty Pearl Clean ($10.25, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Hagerty Pearl Clean

Typically, liquid and foam jewelry cleaners are not safe to use on pearl and opal jewelry, though there are some available that are specifically formulated for use on soft gems like this Hagerty Pearl Clean. Gray also notes that because “pearls and opals are soft stones, soaking them in anything that uses alcohol as an ingredient, such as hand sanitizer, could dull the stone’s shine or even damage it. I always remove my soft stone rings before using hand sanitizer.”

How to clean costume jewelry

Most costume jewelry can be cleaned the same way as fine jewelry, but there is one major exception: It is best to avoid hot water when soaking costume jewelry, because glue is often used to fuse individual parts to the setting, and hot water (or exposure to heat of other kinds) can melt the glue, loosening stones and causing them to fall out.

Simple Shine. Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit ($25.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simple Shine. Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit

To clean costume jewelry, use a mild soap and a soft brush to gently scrub away dirt and buildup. Polishing cloths are also a good option for cleaning costume jewelry. This kit by Simple Shine includes everything you need to make your jewelry look like new.