China denies German warship entry into harbor, Berlin says

Berlin China has denied a German warship on a mission to the contested South China Sea entry into a harbor, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The ship involved is the frigate Bayern, the spokesperson told a news briefing, but did not identify the Chinese harbor. The vessel set sail from Germany last month for a six-month mission to the South China Sea.

"China has decided that it does not want a harbor visit, and we took notice of that," the spokesperson said.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, when asked about the incident, said that China hoped countries outside the region would play a "constructive role" and respect regional countries efforts' to maintain peace and stability.

"China attaches great importance to the development of an all-round strategic partnership between China and Germany, including cooperation between the two militaries," he said, speaking at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Read More