Philippines refuses to work with ICC 'war on drugs' probe

The government of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said it will not cooperate with an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into his notorious war on drugs, or allow any investigators into the country.

Judges at the ICC on Wednesday approved a formal probe into Duterte's bloody campaign, in which thousands of suspected drug peddlers have died, many executed by police, according to activists, who say law enforcement agencies have killed with tacit backing of the President.

Duterte and his police chiefs say killings were in self-defense, while his government insists the ICC has no right to meddle in the country's affairs.

"If there are complaints, it should be filed in the Philippines because our courts are working. The ICC has no jurisdiction," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a news briefing.

"When we became a party in the (ICC's) Rome statute, we did not surrender our sovereignty and jurisdiction."

