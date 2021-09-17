Guinea declares end of Marburg virus outbreak

(CNN) An outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Guinea is officially over, health authorities said on Thursday, less than six weeks since West Africa's first ever case of the disease was detected.

No further cases were confirmed by health workers monitoring the 170 high-risk contacts of the first patient, who was diagnosed after succumbing to the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever.

The outbreak came just two months after the country was declared free of Ebola following a brief flare-up earlier this year that killed 12 people.

"Today we can point to the growing expertise in outbreak response in Guinea and the region that has saved lives, contained and averted a spillover of the Marburg virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Africa.

"Without immediate and decisive action, highly infectious diseases like Marburg can easily get out of hand," she said in a statement.

