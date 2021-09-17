West African bloc ECOWAS sanctions Guinea and Mali over coups

(CNN) West Africa's main regional bloc on Thursday imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea and those slowing Mali's post-coup transition - its toughest response yet to a run of military takeovers.

Regional heads of state decided to freeze the financial assets and impose travel bans on Guinea's junta members and their relatives, insisting on the release of President Alpha Conde and a short transition.

"In six months elections should be held," said ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou at a briefing.

The bloc also piled more pressure on Mali's transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organize elections for February 2022 and present an electoral road map by next month, according to the post-summit communique.

