Pacific Northwest delighted to get rain? Probably so

(CNN) Nearly 20 fires are currently burning in Washington and Oregon, but a little relief could be coming soon in the form of rain. An atmospheric river event is taking shape, which will bring lots of moisture and rain to the region.

An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture that comes in from the Pacific Ocean, bringing moisture and rain to the west coast. Less rain is expected in California, but winds accompanying the storm system could be brutal for the firefighters battling some of the countries largest wildfires.

Atmospheric river taking aim at the Pacific Northwest

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is forecasting as much as 7 inches of rain across several high elevation locations in the Pacific Northwest during the next seven days.

"While early season ARs (atmospheric rivers) tend to produce less precipitation than their mid-winter counterparts, any precipitation that these two ARs produce will bring much needed relief to the numerous active wildfires and drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest," said the Center for Western weather and water extremes.

Read More