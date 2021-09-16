Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing the police department in upcoming elections

(CNN) The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters in Minneapolis may decide on abolishing the police department in the upcoming municipal elections.

The measure, if approved, would amend the city charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

The DPS would employ a "comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions" of public safety, according to the amendment , and "could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities."

Essentially, the measure would also remove the police chief and the mayor's power over the agency, and would be led by a commissioner appointed by city council.

The order reversed a ruling on Tuesday by Hennepin County Judge Jamie L. Anderson striking down the charter amendment.

