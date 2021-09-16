Mass shootings in the US increased during the coronavirus pandemic, study finds

(CNN) Mass shootings in the United States increased during the coronavirus pandemic, and even doubled in July 2020 compared to a year earlier, according to research published in the journal JAMA Open Network Thursday.

Researchers focused on data between April 2020 and July 2021 from the Gun Violence Archive on mass shootings, in which four or more people were killed or injured, not including the shooter.

In that 15-month period, there were 343 more mass shootings, 217 people killed and 1,498 people injured in the US, than expected.

The team observed an increase in mass shootings after May 2020, compared to trends in previous years. There were 88 such shootings in July 2020, 42 in July 2019 and 45 in July 2018, the team noted.

City police departments are also reporting an increase in gun violence during the pandemic. In Chicago, shooting incidents are up 64% so far this year compared with the same period two years ago.

