Colorado governor weds longtime partner in first same-sex marriage for a sitting governor

(CNN) Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner of 18 years, Marlon Reis, were married on Wednesday, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Polis is the first out LGBTQ governor in the United States to get married while in the governor's office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund , which tracks LGBTQ political candidates and elected officials.

The wedding was a traditional Jewish ceremony that took place outdoors, and every guest was required to test negative for Covid-19, according to the news release.

Polis proposed when Reis was sick in December with Covid-19 and preparing to go to the hospital, according to an interview they did with the Colorado Sun in March.

Reis was released from the hospital after two days and recovered from Covid-19. Polis also contracted the virus but only had minor symptoms, according to the Sun.

