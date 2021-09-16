Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin pleads not guilty to federal charges

(CNN) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April on state murder charges for killing George Floyd, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a federal case related to the use of unreasonable force on a 14-year-old in September 2017.

Chauvin was arraigned via video conference before US District Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer on two counts of federal civil rights violations. He declined to have the charges read against him in court.

The ex-cop wore a tan shirt in what appeared to be a conference room -- a yellow pad in front of him -- at Minnesota's maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights outside of Minneapolis, where he's serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for Floyd's murder. He spoke briefly, answering short procedural questions and entering his plea.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin and three other former officers in May for allegedly violating Floyd's constitutional rights.

Chauvin also was charged in the separate indictment involving the Minneapolis 14-year-old in September 2017, according to the Justice Department.

