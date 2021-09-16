Putin says 'several dozen' in his inner circle test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday morning that "not just one or two but several dozen people" from his inner circle had contracted coronavirus.

Putin told a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, via video link that he was unable to attend in person as he's in quarantine.

"Unfortunately, I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment. I am very sorry about that, but this is due to the fact that in my immediate environment, cases of coronavirus have been identified," he said.

"This is not one, not two, but several dozen people. And now it is necessary to self-isolate for several days. Unfortunately, I cannot shake hands with each of you, hug you. But of course, we are interested in discussing key goals of our organization albeit remotely."

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Putin was quarantining after people in his inner circle tested positive for Covid-19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had tested negative for coronavirus and was "absolutely healthy."

Read More