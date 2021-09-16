Thousands of healthcare workers suspended in France after failing to get vaccinated

(CNN) Around 3,000 healthcare workers have been suspended in France after failing to meet a government requirement to get vaccinated against Covid-19, French Health Minister Olivier Véran told French radio station RTL Thursday.

The employees missed a September 15 deadline to be inoculated, which was introduced by the government in July.

In the southern city of Nice, 320 staff members at the University Hospital were suspended on Wednesday and around another 100 are still having their status checked, the facility's media relations officer Isabelle Battarel told CNN.

A dozen resignations have been handed in by healthcare workers over the policy, but Veran said there hasn't been "any chaos" stemming from the departures.

On July 12 French President Emmanuel Macron announced that all healthcare workers -- including those in hospitals, nursing and retirement homes and home-care nurses -- must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk suspension or dismissal from September 15.

