(CNN) Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag announced her resignation on Thursday after a majority of the Dutch parliament said she had mishandled the Afghanistan evacuation crisis, a press officer from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN.

Tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who were associated with international organizations were airlifted out of Kabul last month after the Taliban seized control of the country on August 15. But many other vulnerable people were left behind in the course of a chaotic evacuation operation, prompting criticism that Western powers had let down many of those who had worked with them over the past two decades.

According to the ministry, a debate took place in the Dutch parliament on Wednesday about the crisis in Afghanistan and the evacuation efforts. A motion was drafted that condemned the cabinet's handling of the situation.

"Such motions do not require immediate resignation, it was Sigrid Kaag's own decision to resign," said the press officer.

In a statement , Kaag wrote that she stood by what had happened in Kabul, but accepted responsibility for the body's determination.

