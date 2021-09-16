CNN 10 - September 17, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 17, 2021

BLURBS

1. As featured on Monday's show: Soviet Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov became the first person to accomplish what feat in 1965?

2. At a cost of $125,000 per ticket, what kind of vehicle would lift as many as eight passengers to an altitude of 100,000 feet if it gets off the ground in 2024?

3. What nation announced this week that it had test-fired cruise missiles ahead of an international meeting of three of its rivals?

