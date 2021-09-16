CNN 10 - September 17, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
September 17, 2021
BLURBS
1. As featured on Monday's show: Soviet Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov became the first person to accomplish what feat in 1965?
2. At a cost of $125,000 per ticket, what kind of vehicle would lift as many as eight passengers to an altitude of 100,000 feet if it gets off the ground in 2024?
3. What nation announced this week that it had test-fired cruise missiles ahead of an international meeting of three of its rivals?
4. Name two of the delivery companies involved in a lawsuit against New York City over its limits on delivery fees.
5. A biosciences and genetics company has raised $15 million to change an elephant's genetic code in the hopes of "bringing back" a version of what extinct animal?
6. What kind of underwater structure is home to 25 percent of known marine life, even though it covers less than 1 percent of the ocean floor?
7. This year, officials in Washington state have destroyed two nests (and are targeting a third) of what invasive and dangerous insect?
8. An executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently used the term "crisis" to describe a shortage of what?
9. Name two of the three countries involved in a new, international military agreement that involves submarine and cyberwarfare technology.
10. What is historic about a four-passenger, SpaceX spaceflight that likely cost $200 million and is currently orbiting the Earth?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10