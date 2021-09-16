CNN —

Under-eye bags, crows feet and dark circles are skin conditions we look to treat at any chance we get — even if they’re really just natural signs of aging. While we’ve seen our share of viral TikTok beauty products come and go, none of them have caught our attention as quite as quickly as the Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener.

We watched in awe as TikTok user @trinidad1967, age 54, applied this sort of miracle formula to her under-eye bags that visibly tightened her skin in minutes. In the video, which has garnered 28.5 million views to date, she tells viewers “it works amazing” before tapping the product into her skin.

But despite its apparent popularity, we knew we needed to test it immediately to decide if it’s truly worth the hype.

About the product

The product is described as a temporary eye tightener designed to visibly tighten, firm and smooth the look of the eye area — best suited to minimize the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, deep wrinkles and under-eye puffiness. The science of it seems rather complex, but it’s essentially formulated with the brand’s so-called “Firm-A-Tite,” “Eyeliss” and “Eye Regener” ingredients to give you that temporary tightness you desire.

The brand recommends you wash your face with a non-oily cleanser first, and avoid using an eye cream if possible. Wait for the skin to dry completely, then apply a thin layer of the gel in upward strokes on your problem areas. As you wait for the product to absorb, you’ll literally feel the tightening sensation for an instant firm, smoothing effect in less than five minutes. Just try not to make any expressions as it dries down!

What we thought

Four Underscored editors tested the eye tightener and were left with mixed reviews. There is no denying that the firming sensation was intense, but the results were not nearly as drastic as that of the TikTok. Although we have under-eye bags and puffiness, we saw minimal visible change after the product absorbed. One editor applied the tightener under one eye and asked her husband to guess which eye had product under it. He picked the right eye, which shows that the product works to visibly tighten and firm the area — especially in person. Another editor felt that using the product under makeup helped her concealer stay put all day, almost like a primer. However, the gel does feel noticeably tight, which may be a problem for you if you have dry skin and it can take some getting used to.

To amp up our test a bit, we even tested the viral product on one editor’s mom, Jean, who has looser skin under her eyes similar to the TikTok user. She notes that the product is “sticky” so she could feel the product pulling her skin back while it dries. All in all, the results were much more compelling than our editor testing. While our editor watched the product dry on her mom’s skin, she says that she could see that it looks a lot tighter. “I’ll be using this everyday for the rest of my life,” Jean jokes.

The bottom line

With our test and the TikTok in mind, we think that this is a stellar buy if you have looser skin under your eyes, to visibly tighten and firm the skin. If you only have puffiness or minimal wrinkles, it might not be worth the splurge. Either way just be prepared for the notable tightening, that some think feels like glue, or subtle results to temporarily treat puffiness and fine lines. The Firmx Eye Tightener has been nearly impossible to get your hands on since the viral TikTok, so if the site says it’s in stock, be prepared to act quickly. If you want the $38 bottle, be sure to sign up for the waitlist here.