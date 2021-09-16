CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Vitamix blender, Ring Video Doorbell and savings on the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer. All that and more below.

Vitamix Venturist V1200 ($434.02, originally $629.95; amazon.com)

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with this top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. Considering the Venturist is nearly $200 off, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($171.99 with code CNNRING, originally $179.99; dailysteals.com)

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Daily Steals, available for as low as $171.99 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRING. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer ($30.79, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $30.79 in teal. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

The cult-favorite skin care brand Supergoop! is hosting its Friends and Family Sale, where you can get 20% off all SPF products, including bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Just use code SUPER20 to secure your discount and protect your skin all year long.

Get ready for fall with a deal on style kits ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now, matching underwear and bra sets, underwear packs, sleep kits and more are up to 30% off. We highly recommend the 24/7 Cool in Cotton Plunge Set, now just $50 for a matching bra and pair of underwear. The best part about this offer? You’re free to choose which colors you want in your expertly-curated set.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

iPads

B&H is currently running a promo of the previous generation of iPad Pro and Mini models. Snag the 12.9-inch model 2020 iPad Pro for just $849 (the lowest price we’ve seen in several months) or the 7.9-inch Mini for $479, down from $529. These drops in prices follow the announcement of the new iPad Pro and Mini yesterday, which you can preorder here. But if you want to take advantage of the sale, be sure to pick both up while they’re still in stock.

Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several limited-edition Tile products, including the Performance Pack in the colorways Strawberry Jammin, Breezy Sails and Watercolor Dream, are up to 50% off, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Dyson

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair tools, fans and air purifiers around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, eBay is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now. All Dyson items are 20% off, including favorites like the Airwrap, Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum and Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum. Hurry, because the sale ends Sept. 20.

Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($149.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.com)

Our top pick for best external hard drive is on sale for one day. The 1TB WD My Passport SSD is available in blue at Best Buy for just $139.99 — that’s $80 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use FAMILY to take 40% off full-price styles and 50% off markdowns, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet for less at the brand’s September savings event. For as low as $59.99, add a bidet attachment to your toilet — or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat, starting at $99, and really commit to the cleanliness.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, 50-Inch ($359.99, originally $469.99; amazon.com)

Amazon just announced the introduction of its first-ever smart TVs, and if you opt to preorder, you can save big. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is $110 off during the introductory launch period (discount automatically applied at checkout). These TVs offer a less expensive alternative to the also just-announced Omni Series; features include voice control of your TV-watching experience and smart home devices using your Alexa remote. Read more about the new TVs here.

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($202.16, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $201.12 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, down to $19.99. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

BaubleBar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items up to 80% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

