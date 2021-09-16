(CNN) An earthquake in China's southwestern province of Sichuan left at least three people dead and 60 injured on Thursday, according to state-run media.

Local authorities put the quake at 6.0-magnitude, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 5.4-magnitude on an 8-point scale.

The quake hit in the early hours of the morning, with the epicenter located about 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) southwest of Yongchuan district in Chongqing, with an initial depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS.

Photos show damaged buildings with windows blown out, and the ground outside covered in debris, including fallen trees and bricks from collapsed walls.

At least 1,221 houses have collapsed and more than 3,000 have been severely damaged, according to state-run tabloid the Global Times.

