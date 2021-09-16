Fugitive hands himself in after nearly 30 years on the run

(CNN) A fugitive who spent nearly 30 years on the run after allegedly using a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison has handed himself into police in Australia.

The man escaped from a correctional center during the night of July 31 1992, according to a statement from New South Wales (NSW) Police Force Wednesday.

"At the time, efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful," reads the statement.

The man's name is Darko Desic, a NSW police spokeswoman confirmed to CNN Thursday.

Age 35 when he escaped, the now 64-year-old went to Dee Why Police Station and surrendered himself to police on Sunday, continues the statement.

