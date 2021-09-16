International court backs probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday approved a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his "war on drugs."

In a statement, the ICC said that judges had approved a request by prosecutors to begin the investigation into potential murder as a crime against humanity.

Judges' assessment of material presented by prosecutors, was that "the so-called 'war on drugs' campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation," but rather amounted to a systematic attack on civilians.

Duterte has waged a controversial all-out war on drugs in the Philippines since coming to power in June 2016, which police say has claimed the lives of more than 6,600 people. Independent monitors believe the number could be much higher than that.

Those killed have included children, as well as ordinary drug users and criminals executed extrajudicially.

