Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine 'swollen testicles' claim is false, says Trinidad health minister

Port of Spain, Trinidad Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticized as "false" the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on the Caribbean island suffered swollen testicles after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, said on Monday.

The comments triggered an international backlash, with senior US and British coronavirus officials condemning the claims.

Deyalsingh also denounced the statement by the Grammy-nominated artist as a waste of time.

