(CNN) French forces have killed Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS), in a drone strike, the French government announced on Thursday.

Al Sahroui succumbed to his wounds, suffered in a strike on a motorbike carrying two people during a French-led air and ground operation in Mali, French minister for the armed forces Florence Parly said at a press conference.

The operation took place between August 17 and 22, 2021, Parly said.

He had earlier tweeted Thursday that military and intelligence agents had contributed to a "long-term hunt" for the ISIS-GS leader, which she described as a "decisive blow" for the group.

"This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," President Macron tweeted.

