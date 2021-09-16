(CNN) French forces have killed Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS), French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Twitter early Thursday.

French minister for the armed forces, Florence Parly, tweeted Thursday that military and intelligence agents had contributed to a "long-term hunt" for the ISIS-GS leader, which she described as a "decisive blow" for the group.

"This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," President Macron tweeted.

ISIS-GS was established in 2015 after al Sahraoui, broke from the al Qaeda associated al-Murabitun group -- another splinter group based in Africa.

In 2017, al Sahraoui claimed responsibility for the ambush of United States forces in Niger that killed four American soldiers.

