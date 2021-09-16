When did humans start wearing clothes? Discovery in a Moroccan cave sheds some light

(CNN) In popular culture, cave men (and women) are often draped in furs, but archaeological evidence of what our Stone Age ancestors actually wore and how they made clothes is thin.

Fur, leather and other organic materials generally aren't preserved, especially beyond 100,000 years ago. However, researchers say 62 bone tools used to process and smooth animal skins found in a cave in Morocco may be some of the earliest proxy evidence for clothing in the archaeological record. The tools are between 90,000 and 120,000 years old.

"I wasn't expecting to find them. I was studying this assemblage initially to look at the animal bones to reconstruct the human diet," said Emily Yuko Hallett, a postdoctoral scientist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History's Pan African Evolution Research Group.

A bone tool from Contrebandiers Cave, Morocco that was used for leather working 120,000 to 90,000 years ago.

-- there were around 12,000 animal bones -- I started to notice these bones that had a very different shape. It wasn't a natural shape. And they had sheen on them, and they were shiny, and they had striations (grooves or scratches) on them," said Hallett, who was an author of a "And when I was going through them-- there were around 12,000 animal bones -- I started to notice these bones that had a very different shape. It wasn't a natural shape. And they had sheen on them, and they were shiny, and they had striations (grooves or scratches) on them," said Hallett, who was an author of a study on the findings that published Thursday in the journal iScience.

Unlike the bones discarded after consuming an animal for food, bones used regularly by human hands gain a sheen and polish.

