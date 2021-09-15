Minnesota court vacates ex-cop Mohamed Noor's 3rd-degree murder conviction

(CNN) Minnesota's highest court on Wednesday vacated former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's third-degree murder conviction for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk while responding to her 911.

The court said there was insufficient evidence to sustain the conviction and ordered that he be sentenced on his conviction for second-degree manslaughter.

This ruling supersedes a previous appeals court decision in February against Noor that opened the door to reinstating a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April on state murder charges in George Floyd's death.

Mary Moriarty, the former Chief Hennepin County Public Defender, said she does not believe the decision will affect Chauvin's case because his second-degree murder conviction has not been reversed. Chauvin was only sentenced on the most serious charge of second-degree murder, per state sentencing guidelines.

Noor was sentenced in June 2019 to 12½ years in prison.

A memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk was held at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis in 2017.

