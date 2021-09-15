In their mother's obituary a family says her Covid-19 death could have been prevented if people were vaccinated

(CNN) The day Candace and Terry Ayers received their second Covid-19 vaccination in early March was a day of hope and excitement for the entire family.

"I took my parents to get that second jab, and we were all so excited," said their son Marc. "We are a family that believes in science. We believe in masks, and we believe in vaccines. We were ready to get back to normal."

But his mother, Candace Ayers, died nearly six months later following a July trip with her husband to Mississippi. Her death certificate says she died of Covid-19.

"Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with Covid- 19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."

