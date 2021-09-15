Police looking for missing woman Gabby Petito ask for her boyfriend's cooperation

(CNN) Authorities searching for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito are hoping to talk with her boyfriend, who they believe was the last person to be around her before her family reported her missing, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

"He needs to talk to us," Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port, Florida, police department, said in a news briefing. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations and that the fact that he was back here for 10 days. ... The family reported her missing 10 days later."

Petito and Laundrie were traveling in this 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, North Port police say.

Petito's family reported the 22-year-old missing September 11. They said they were last in contact with her during the last week of August, according to North Port police.

Before that communication, Petito is believed to have been in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, police said. She was traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Her vehicle was recovered September 11 at the North Port home she shared with Laundrie and his parents, the release said, adding that Laundrie allegedly returned to North Port on September 1.

